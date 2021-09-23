Ask the Expert
A long quiet and dry stretch

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gotta love fall! Drier and cooler air arrived right on cue! Cloud-free with pleasant mid-upper 70s covered SGA Thursday. This rather benign weather pattern continues into next week.

Tonight the coolest of the next 7 days as lows drop into the low-mid 50s. Just as nice Friday more sunshine as highs top upper 70s low 80s.

We’ve got a fantastic weekend on tap! Cool mornings with lows in the 50s and highs mid-upper 80s. Look for the extended dry stretch with a gradual warmup over the next 7 days.

The tropics remain active with newly formed Tropical Storm Sam in the eastern Atlantic. The storm will intensity as it travels west becoming a major hurricane this weekend. Forecast models indicate Sam will curve away from the Leeward Islands which for now indicates it’ll stay away from the lower 48. however Sam definitely bears watching.

