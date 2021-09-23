Jury hears closing arguments in Georgia inmate’s trial

EATONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors and defense attorneys have presented their closing arguments in the trial of a Georgia inmate facing a possible death sentence for the slayings of two prison guards.

A lawyer for inmate Donnie Rowe told a Putnam County jury Thursday there’s no question Rowe played a role in the prison bus escape that left Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue dead in 2017. But attorney Adam Levine said prosecutors failed to prove malice murder because it was a second inmate who fatally shot both guards.

District Attorney Wright Barksdale argued it was Rowe who “opened the gates of hell” by figuring out the inmates could open an unlocked security gate on the bus that separated the guards from the inmates.

