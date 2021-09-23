Gov. Brian Kemp appoints panel to advise possible suspension of DA Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has named a review panel to recommend if District Attorney Mark Jones should stay on the job while his criminal case moves through the judicial process.

This review commission is made up of Retired Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton, South Georgia DA Joe Mulholland and Cherokee County DA Samir Patelof.

The three-person commission will have to weigh whether or not DA Mark Jones’ latest 9 count indictment adversely affects his duties as DA regarding the rights and interests of the public, the people he serves in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

They will review the charges of bribery, where Jones is accused of offering to pay his assistant DA’s a thousand dollars for murder convictions, influencing a witness and allegedly trying to get a person to lie under oath.

The commission will have 14 days to submit their recommendation to the governor.

It’s important to note, Jones is also charged with damaging government property after tire marks were left in the Civic Center parking lot during his campaign video.

The state is expected to file a motion tomorrow detailing why they no longer want to move forward with the case following a mistrial. A separate DUI case is also still pending against Jones.

