Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock say they are urging congress to expand Medicaid.

Today in a press conference the two senators say Medicaid is the solution to get the health care coverage the state needs.

They also say when the two were elected for the Senate, Georgia voted for expansion.

Senator Ossoff spoke about a Georgia hospital in Cuthbert, that closed last year in the middle of the pandemic — one of nine to close in the last 11 years in Georgia.

“Can you imagine...the only hospital for hours around in your community closing in the middle of a pandemic,” Ossoff asked. “And these hospitals in Georgia have closed in large part because our state polticals leaders have refused to expand Medicaid and these hospitals in Georgia have closed in large part because our state poltical leaders have refused to expand Medicaid.”

He says he plans to call on the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture to reopen the medical center in Cuthbert.

Sen. Ossoff spoke with WTVM Anchor Barbara Gauthier Thursday afternoon via Zoom.

Watch the full interview below:

