Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Cooler and Dry into the Weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cooler and drier is here. Sunny and sneaking to 80 degrees Today, coolest morning comes Friday morning in the lower to middle 50s. A warming trend gets us into the upper 80s early next week. Lows rise into the lower to middle 60s by then. A few clouds Saturday and again next week. No rain is expected the next 7 to 10 days !

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
The case went from shoplifting to a drug case.
Valdosta shoplifting call leads to felony arrests

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Fall kicks off cool and dry
A Fall Treat
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather