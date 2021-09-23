The cooler and drier is here. Sunny and sneaking to 80 degrees Today, coolest morning comes Friday morning in the lower to middle 50s. A warming trend gets us into the upper 80s early next week. Lows rise into the lower to middle 60s by then. A few clouds Saturday and again next week. No rain is expected the next 7 to 10 days !

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.