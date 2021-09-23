Ask the Expert
Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

Lee County
Lee County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is underway in the 100 block of Huntingdon Drive.

Lee County Coroner Hill Mackey said the death is believed to be a suicide.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to help. A GBI spokesperson said the agency is providing the sheriff’s office with crime scene assistance.

