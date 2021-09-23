Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is underway in the 100 block of Huntingdon Drive.

Lee County Coroner Hill Mackey said the death is believed to be a suicide.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to help. A GBI spokesperson said the agency is providing the sheriff’s office with crime scene assistance.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.