Augusta 7-year-old taking internet by storm with basketball trickshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 7-year-old basketball sensation in Augusta might give pro athletes a run for their money in a few years. Zeke Vozniak is causing quite the hype on social media with more than 12,000 followers. And it’s all because of the trickshots he does that will blow your mind. This all started after going to his first Harlem Globetrotters game.

7-year-old Zeke Vozniak, or as many call him Zeke Trickshots is taking the internet by storm with his slick basketball tricks. Not only that but he’s doing something not many 7-year-olds can say they can do.

“It felt like I was just good at something,” he said.

Zeke started playing basketball at just three and a half years old and started dabbling in doing different tricks and from there, well he just took off.

“I’m humble and happy at the same time and no I did not think I was going to get this big,” he said.

Whether it’s dribbling on a moving treadmill or dribbling three basketballs at the same time. his theory on perfecting a trick shot is simple, well to him at least.

“Well, it depends on the type of trick shot or drill that I’m working on. For example the egg drop dribbling, that takes like not very much time because I already knew how to dribble,” he said.

His parents say it’s also become a family bonding experience.

“Honestly thought this was going to be a fluke, he started at 3 and a half years old and we’re over here like hey we’re just going to record once, that was my intention and then I’m like this is no a fluke,” said Jaclyn Vozniak, Zeke’s mother.

“A lot of kids nowadays are, not to talk down to other kids, but a lot of them are kind of just glued to their iPad or glued to the TV so it’s definitely good we like him being active,” said George Vozniak, Zeke’s father.

And though nobody expected it to become such a big deal, it’s the smiles he puts on people’s faces that matter the most.

“I like doing family trickshots because I like watching my mom and dad mess up every single time. It’s just a fun memory that we can do together,” said Zeke.

Make sure you follow Zeke on Instagram at @zeketrickshots to keep up with his tricks. He says his favorite team is the Atlanta Hawks.

