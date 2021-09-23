Ask the Expert
‘Always listen to your mom’: 6-year-old keeps mask on for school picture

"I always listen to my mom!"
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Always listen to your mom!”

That’s the lesson we’re learning from 6-year-old Mason from Las Vegas.

When the photographer asked him to take his mask off for the school photo, Mason told them that his mom said to always keep his mask on unless he’s eating or far away from everyone.

The photographer asked the first grader a few more times but each time Mason stuck to his word.

So, “say cheese” turned into the picture you see here.

His mom says she’s so proud of him but that she should have been clearer about her rules on this particular day.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

