Albany barbershop to host tailgate for ASU homecoming game

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s homecoming is coming up Saturday, October 9, and a local business has plans to tailgate.

“We’ll be giving out hot dogs, candy, and an array of different things,” said Wendell Walker, a barber at Spanky’s Exclusive Cuts & Salon. “This is also to show the community that we are doing it for them. Spanky didn’t look in the past, he looked at the present, and like how he gave me a chance. That’s the same thing the [Wolf] Pack wants to do for the community.”

Walker stressed the one-on-one contact between a barber and a customer is important. He said that is one place where a man can be open and share his opinion.

Walker said they also have loose plans for Halloween.

For more specific information about the tailgate event, Walker said you can reach out to thewolfpackllc21@gmail.com for more details.

