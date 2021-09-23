Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany barbershop to host tailgate for ASU homecoming game

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s homecoming is coming up Saturday, October 9, and a local business has plans to tailgate.

“We’ll be giving out hot dogs, candy, and an array of different things,” said Wendell Walker, a barber at Spanky’s Exclusive Cuts & Salon. “This is also to show the community that we are doing it for them. Spanky didn’t look in the past, he looked at the present, and like how he gave me a chance. That’s the same thing the [Wolf] Pack wants to do for the community.”

Walker stressed the one-on-one contact between a barber and a customer is important. He said that is one place where a man can be open and share his opinion.

Walker said they also have loose plans for Halloween.

For more specific information about the tailgate event, Walker said you can reach out to thewolfpackllc21@gmail.com for more details.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
Lee County
UPDATE: Lee Co. collision leaves 3 dead
Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested

Latest News

Roger Lee Tabor Jr.
Man convicted, sentenced in 2018 Berrien Co. murder case
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA: Changes to flood insurance could impact how much you pay
The Taste of Sumter event is Thursday night. (Source: WALB)
Downtown Americus set to host ‘Taste of Sumter’ event
WALB
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. hosts annual car seat check event