3 charged in Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead, according to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of McIver Drive.

Keshyah Marquis Farley, 19, was injured in the shooting but died Thursday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Octavious Drayton, Markese Drayton, and Alan McCullors Crosby were all charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Edwards said his office will evaluate if there need to be more charges.

