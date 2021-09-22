Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Warnock, Hyde-Smith pass bipartisan resolution honoring Gold Star families

Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator (D)
Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator (D)(Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The resolution was to establish Sep. 19-25 as a national week honoring the sacrifices made by families of U.S. military service members who lost their lives in service to the nation.

“We can never repay the debt owed to those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Warnock. “The least we can do — and the most important — is continue to honor and care for the families who sacrificed with them and whom they left behind. Our nation’s Gold Star Families represent a dedication to service and our nation that we must work to earn every day. I was glad to introduce this bipartisan resolution, and see colleagues on both sides of the aisle come together to pass it unanimously.”

The Gold Star Families Remembrance Week resolution recognizes the loss and sacrifices of families in support of fallen members of the Armed Forces, as well as veterans. It encourages Americans to perform acts of community service and goodwill to honor these families.

Commemoration of Gold Star Families Remembrance Week serves as a prelude to Gold Star Mother’s Day, which has been observed by presidential proclamation since 1936 on the last Sunday of September.

You can read the full resolution here:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
1 killed in Valdosta shooting
Lee County
UPDATE: Lee Co. collision leaves 3 dead
It happened near Putney
Man dies in Dougherty accident
Sumter Co. commissioner killed in accident remembered as ‘very hardworking and dedicated’

Latest News

Candy Selena Marban
Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested
The Phoebe Carlton Breast Center
Phoebe offers mammograms for uninsured women