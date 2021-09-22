Valdosta shoplifting call leads to felony arrests

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, about 5 p.m., a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the Norman Drive Walmart to investigate shoplifting.

The officer spoke with the female suspect, later identified as Jan Smith. After detaining Smith, a second suspect, later identified as Anthony Benjamin, walked out of the store, according to police.

When the officer tried to detain Benjamin, police said he shoved the officer causing him to fall. Benjamin then ran, but after a short foot pursuit, he was caught.

Police said Smith was found to have possession of a used syringe and a pill bottle that contained a schedule III substance. Benjamin had multiple syringes and a small plastic bag that contained a schedule II substance, according police.

Smith was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with felony possession of a schedule III substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

Benjamin was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of a schedule II substance, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of drug related objects.

“Officers never know what will transpire when responding to a call. This officer did a great job handling the adversity, getting the stolen merchandise back, locating the narcotics, and making the arrest,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns.

