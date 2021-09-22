Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Terrell Academy’s Quindon Wright selected to play in Perfect Game

Quindon Wright of Terrell Academy selected to play in Perfect Game
Quindon Wright of Terrell Academy selected to play in Perfect Game(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell Academy’s right-handed pitcher Quindon Wright has been selected to play in the Perfect Game this weekend.

An honor he’s dreamed of achieving for a long time.

Now he has the chance to go up against some of the best talents in the country and get in front of college scouts.

The Perfect Game is the epicenter of the amateur baseball world. Fort Myers will be the place where college recruiters surround as some of the top talents in the nation take the diamond this week.

Wright is also one of 72 athletes selected from the 2021 National Team Identification Series for its 2022 national team programming.

Another elite opportunity for the sophomore.

For Wright, this week is a chance to live out one of his many dreams and be like his Major League idols.

“It’s my dream honestly. I practice every day, almost every two days so, while I am practicing I’m just trying to get better and play better once I get to the USA thing. All of my favorite baseball players have done it so I think you do the USA thing you do the Perfect Game team then it’s just an easy way to the MLB. I started baseball when I was five, so I’ve been playing like all my life basically. So, that’s my biggest dream to make it to the MLB honestly,” Wright said.

Wright is leaving for Fort Myers first thing Wednesday morning ahead of the first team practice that evening.

Tournaments begin this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
UPDATE: Lee Co. collision leaves 3 dead
It happened near Putney
Man dies in Dougherty accident
Fatal Wreck Graphic
UPDATE: Motorcyclist ID’ed in fatal Dougherty Co. accident
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
Pelham homicide investigated by GBI

Latest News

Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans
Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans QB rushing touchdown
Final appeal in GHSA lawsuit denied
Final appeal in GHSA lawsuit denied
The 'First Five' Honored on 50th Anniversary ahead of South Carolina @ UGA game
The 'First Five' Honored on 50th Anniversary ahead of South Carolina @ UGA game
Dougherty and Turner County met in this week's Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Dougherty @ Turner County