Terrell Academy’s Quindon Wright selected to play in Perfect Game

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell Academy’s right-handed pitcher Quindon Wright has been selected to play in the Perfect Game this weekend.

An honor he’s dreamed of achieving for a long time.

Now he has the chance to go up against some of the best talents in the country and get in front of college scouts.

The Perfect Game is the epicenter of the amateur baseball world. Fort Myers will be the place where college recruiters surround as some of the top talents in the nation take the diamond this week.

Wright is also one of 72 athletes selected from the 2021 National Team Identification Series for its 2022 national team programming.

Another elite opportunity for the sophomore.

For Wright, this week is a chance to live out one of his many dreams and be like his Major League idols.

“It’s my dream honestly. I practice every day, almost every two days so, while I am practicing I’m just trying to get better and play better once I get to the USA thing. All of my favorite baseball players have done it so I think you do the USA thing you do the Perfect Game team then it’s just an easy way to the MLB. I started baseball when I was five, so I’ve been playing like all my life basically. So, that’s my biggest dream to make it to the MLB honestly,” Wright said.

Wright is leaving for Fort Myers first thing Wednesday morning ahead of the first team practice that evening.

Tournaments begin this weekend.

