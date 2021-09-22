Ask the Expert
Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans QB rushing touchdown

Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans
Play of the Week: Dougherty Trojans(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a stellar night of high school football in week five and it brought all the great plays too.

Of course, one play was better than the rest according to you all!

So let’s see who takes this week’s play of the week.

It was option two, taking nearly half the vote. Quarterback Kameron Davis keeps it himself, finds the gap, and takes it to the crib for six.

Trojans go on to win and improve to 4-0 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

