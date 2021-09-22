Ask the Expert
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. host annual car seat check event

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Health Department hosted their annual car seat check event for the community Wednesday.

Those who passed by got it checked, installed, or reinstalled if necessary.

They say it’s crucial to pick the right car seat and put it right in the car.

Officials say they often see people not using the right seats for a child’s size and age. Wrong placement, direction, and secureness.

The seat belt must be correctly strapped in.

A car seat can’t move more than an inch when testing at the belt path left to right or front to back.

Valeka Carter, Child Passenger Safety Tech at the Health Department, says she often sees people surprised when learning about the safety measures.

”Not only when they come by, but I also have a monthly class here at the health department. We do training for free car seats for those expecting, those maybe caregivers or caretakers of children, we have fathers that come out as well and they don’t know a lot about how to put in a car seat and the things we teach them, they’re surprised,” said Carter.

Carter says she’s also noticed a need in the community for access to car seats.

Lowndes County Health Department has a program where they offer them.

For more information, you can call (229) 259-2063.

