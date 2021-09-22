Showers and thunderstorms move west to east midday through the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Cooler and drier after. Highs reach the upper 80s Today and then upper 50s Tomorrow morning. Highs stay in the 70s with tons of sun. Sunshine dominates right into the first half of next week. The coolest morning will be Friday morning in the lower 50s. Temperatures warm to next average by early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.