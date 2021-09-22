Fall kicks off cool and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hello Fall, Good-bye rain! Narrow bands of rain continue ahead of a cold front that’s sliding across SGA this evening. This front is the leading edge of drier and cooler air which quickly settles in overnight.

Temperatures plummet into the 50s for a crisp cool start Thursday. Look for abundant sunshine, low humidity and pleasantly cool 70s through the afternoon. These fall-like conditions stick around for the weekend followed by a gradual warm-up early week. Still rain-free through Wednesday. Overall a rather quiet and benign weather pattern that extends through the next 7 days.

In the far eastern Atlantic Invest 98L has become Tropical Depression Eighteen (soon Sam). As the system tracks west, it’s projected to intensify into a major hurricane by Monday. For now too early for any projections on possible threats to the U.S It definitely bears watching.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.