Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fall kicks off cool and dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hello Fall, Good-bye rain! Narrow bands of rain continue ahead of a cold front that’s sliding across SGA this evening. This front is the leading edge of drier and cooler air which quickly settles in overnight.

Temperatures plummet into the 50s for a crisp cool start Thursday. Look for abundant sunshine, low humidity and pleasantly cool 70s through the afternoon. These fall-like conditions stick around for the weekend followed by a gradual warm-up early week. Still rain-free through Wednesday. Overall a rather quiet and benign weather pattern that extends through the next 7 days.

In the far eastern Atlantic Invest 98L has become Tropical Depression Eighteen (soon Sam). As the system tracks west, it’s projected to intensify into a major hurricane by Monday. For now too early for any projections on possible threats to the U.S It definitely bears watching.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
Lee County
UPDATE: Lee Co. collision leaves 3 dead
Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested

Latest News

A Fall Treat
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Good-bye rain, hello Fall