Early County High School student finishes cancer treatment
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Early County community is celebrating the milestone of one of their own, Tyler Winns.

Winns finished his last round of radiation and chemo treatment for bone cancer Tuesday, Sept. 22.

During his treatment, he remained a member of the football team and basketball team at Early County High School.

Head coach for the football team, Joel Harvin says cancer picked the “wrong one” saying Winns is an inspiration to the team.

“He’s a great kid and just a really good person and comes from a really good family,” says Harvin. “You just hate to see that happen to such a good person. I think it’s made him stronger. I think it’s made a lot of his friends and teammates stronger as well, just to appreciate everything that he’s done and the person that he’s become.”

The football team started a fundraiser to assist Winns with medical expenses.

