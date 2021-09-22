Downtown Americus set to host ‘Taste of Sumter’ event

Americus, Ga. (WALB) - Get ready for food, fun, and live music at the “Taste of Sumter” Thursday night in downtown Americus.

It will be from 6-9 p.m.

This annual event is free and open to the public. The Americus Main Street Department is highlighting restaurants and catering companies in Sumter County.

Businesses are excited and getting prepared for this fun-filled event.

“We are getting ready to have lots and lots of wine slushes because we have learned those go very fast. We have different types of vendors and local restaurants, us as well. We’ll also have our wine for people to get to and they’re able to take it and walk through Jackson Street and also check everything else out,” says Mallory Wiggins, a sales representative for Wolf Creek Plantation Winery.

Other businesses like Little Brothers Bistro, and J. Nicole Signature Sweets will serve as vendors for you to partake in.

In addition, there will be free COVID-19 vaccinations available on site.

If you are planning to travel to downtown Americus where this will take place, the road between Jackson and Lamar Streets will be shut down.

