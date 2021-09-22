Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Downtown Americus set to host ‘Taste of Sumter’ event

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Americus, Ga. (WALB) - Get ready for food, fun, and live music at the “Taste of Sumter” Thursday night in downtown Americus.

It will be from 6-9 p.m.

This annual event is free and open to the public. The Americus Main Street Department is highlighting restaurants and catering companies in Sumter County.

Americus postpones Taste of Sumter due to the overflowing event schedule.
Americus postpones Taste of Sumter due to the overflowing event schedule.(Source: WALB)

Businesses are excited and getting prepared for this fun-filled event.

“We are getting ready to have lots and lots of wine slushes because we have learned those go very fast. We have different types of vendors and local restaurants, us as well. We’ll also have our wine for people to get to and they’re able to take it and walk through Jackson Street and also check everything else out,” says Mallory Wiggins, a sales representative for Wolf Creek Plantation Winery.

Other businesses like Little Brothers Bistro, and J. Nicole Signature Sweets will serve as vendors for you to partake in.

In addition, there will be free COVID-19 vaccinations available on site.

If you are planning to travel to downtown Americus where this will take place, the road between Jackson and Lamar Streets will be shut down.

Flyer for event
Flyer for event(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
Lee County
UPDATE: Lee Co. collision leaves 3 dead
Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Police said he waited outside the victim's home
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting, man arrested

Latest News

WALB
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. hosts annual car seat check event
WALB
Americus officials encourage car seat safety
Clinch memorial community task force aims to educate and vaccinate the public.
Clinch Memorial Hospital’s ‘Community Task Force’ aims to educate and vaccinate
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. host Car Seat check event.
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. hosts annual car seat check event