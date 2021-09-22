Clinch Memorial Hospital’s ‘Community Task Force’ aims to educate and vaccinate

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -Clinch Memorial Hospital is on a mission to inform and get the community vaccinated.

Their community task force is targeting rural, low-income areas, bringing the vaccines to them.

“Why did you get your shot today?”, asked WALB’s Jennifer Morejon.

“Because I want to live,” said Kenneth Brown.

“Do you feel safer now?”

“Yes,” said Jimmy Lee Jackson.

Brown and Jackson live in the area. They both just got their second dose.

They say they’re glad the hospital sets this up in the community, making it easier to get the shot.

Clinch Memorial Hospital’s community task force has taken it upon itself to educate the public and provide easier medical access.

They posted up Wednesday in the area of Reddick Street.

Hospital CEO, Angela Ammons, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Igor Ancor, say the community’s hesitation comes from fear and lack of information.

“It’s just a fear of the unknown and once we get face to face with these people, we tell them the makeup of the vaccine and we say we’re all vaccinated and we’re still good, we’re fine and how it really can help give you a jump start against the virus. People really do seem to release some fear and have a bigger acceptance,” said Ammons.

Clinch memorial community task force aims to educate and vaccinate the public. (WALB)

Clinch County’s population stands at 37 percent fully vaccinated.

You can see the rates have increased. About three months ago, they were at about 25 percent.

“I believe it’s really the only thing that will slow down the spread and it’s what’s keeping a lot of the hospital and keeping them out of the ICU. It’s keeping them in more or less and OK shape if they do contract the virus,” said Dr. Ancor.

The hospital provided different outreach services through the pandemic.

Ammons says the community likes these resources and it’s helpful for them to meet at a more personal level.

She says there’s always a great turn out and people are thankful.

“I think we forget that people don’t have the same means as we do, and I think it’s very important to realize people’s struggles are much different than yours. If you have to choose between putting gas in your car or buying groceries... to travel 35 minutes into town to a doctor’s office or hospital, you’re not going to choose to go to the hospital,” said Ammons.

The hospital plans to continue these community outreach efforts.

They will provide the same service in Fargo.

They plan to return to the area on Oct. 20.

Clinch memorial community task force aims to educate and vaccinate the public. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.