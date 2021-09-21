Ask the Expert
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot after someone was waiting outside her home Monday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.

The woman was shot in her lower body and taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Police said through their investigation, they learned the victim and the shooter knew each other and that the shooter was waiting outside her home.

The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

