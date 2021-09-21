Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Tybee Island Police arrested Candy Selena Marban on Tuesday.

Tybee Island Police are looking for a woman who attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean because she was concerned she could not pay for its medical care, according to a Facebook post from the department.

On Sunday, September 12, Tybee Police officers responded to the scene on South Beach after reports that people were throwing an injured puppy into the water. The dog’s owner, identified by Tybee Police as Candy Selena Marban, said the puppy had been injured about a week earlier. Marban told police she could not afford medical treatment.

Tybee Police issued a city ordinance citation for Cruelty to Animals to Marban and took the dog into protective custody. The puppy was examined by a veterinarian in Savannah, who decided the injuries were “so severe that the only recourse would be euthanasia,” according to the Facebook post.

Marban has been charged with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and Tybee Police detectives have warrants out for her arrest. Anyone with information on the location of Candy Selena Marban is asked to contact Tybee Police Detective TJ LeGuin at (912) 786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

