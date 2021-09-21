Sumter Co. commissioner killed in accident remembered as ‘very hardworking and dedicated’

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the life of Sumter County Commissioner William Reid.

Reid, who died in a car accident over the weekend, was 61 years old.

He was a Sumter County native who had just recently been elected as commissioner in January.

Commissioner William Reid was going for his usual Saturday morning drive on Georgia Highway 3 when he was struck by a car.

“Just hoping, on Saturday, it wasn’t true what I heard and that I would get a call from him saying, ‘Stop spreading the rumors’,“ Thurston Clary recalled.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Reid was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

”When you have a friend that you’ve had since childhood and you find out that something has happened to them like that, it just takes your breath away,” Clary explained.

Reid was a loving father of three children and longtime childhood friend Thurston Clary says he was always trying to give back.

”He was all about helping other people, the community, all about family,” Clary said.

This is why Chairman of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners Mark Waddell says Reid was a great fit for a commissioner.

”It didn’t take long to figure out what he was, very hardworking and dedicated to anything that he did,” Waddell said.

While Reid had spent his entire life and even retired in the Sumter County community, he was only able to serve less than a year as a commissioner and had three more years left of his term.

”Typically, from what I do know, there would be a special election that would be held to fulfil the term,” Waddell said.

Waddell says they don’t know just yet when these special elections will take place.

Reid’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Americus.

