Speakers talk COVID-19 concerns at Lowndes Co. school board meeting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County’s Board of Education Monday meeting kicked off with public participation from two speakers.

They had three minutes to discuss their concerns.

Amanda Bushey spoke for “Citizens of Lowndes Advocates for Safety of Students,” or CLASS. She expressed concerns over mask rules, virtual options and communication. (WALB)

Amanda Bushey spoke for “Citizens of Lowndes Advocates for Safety of Students,” or CLASS.

She expressed concerns over mask rules, virtual options and communication.

“I, as well as other parents and community members, have done everything we can, peacefully, to get you to listen to our concerns and act in a responsible and effective manner. You have demonstrated this year, despite all your accolades and accomplishments, you cannot effectively lead this district during the most challenging times,” said Bushey.

Lowndes High School Instructional Coach Treva Gear also spoke at the Monday school board meeting. (WALB)

Lowndes High School Instructional Coach Treva Gear also spoke.

“I don’t want to see another teacher come and cry, anxious about, I’m stressed out, what can I do. There’s nowhere else I can go to work right now. I’m concerned for my kid getting COVID. I’m overexposed. Teachers are overextended, covering other teachers’ classes, teachers getting sick around them,” said Gear.

WALB News 10 reached out to the school board for comment, they provided the following statement:

“Lowndes County Schools always appreciates feedback from parents and staff. The board does not respond to comments during the public participation portion of the meeting. The input from the speakers is taken into consideration as ongoing decisions are made. No changes were made to the Return to School Plan during Monday’s meeting. The Return to School Plan was drafted based on guidance from The Georgia Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The attached information was shared at the board meeting which shows Lowndes County Schools COVID 19 positive cases and school close contacts are trending downward.”

Other things on the agenda included Lowndes High School’s construction update.

School officials said it’s delayed because of weather, material deliveries and labor shortage.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.