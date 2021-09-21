Pfizer announces positive vaccine clinical trials of children ages 5-11

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Pfizer announced positive results from their COVID-19 vaccine trial involving children 5- to 11-years-old.

Pfizer reports the first clinical trial for patients under 12 is done.

They say results have been good and show the vaccine is effective and safe. They plan to send it for approval to agencies regulating shots.

More than 2,000 children participated in the trial.

South Georgia Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Brian Dawson explained how this vaccine is different to accommodate children.

“They administered them a lower dose of the vaccine. It was only 10 micrograms as opposed to the usual 30 micrograms dose. What they did was check their blood and antibody responses after the first dose,” said Dawson.

A second, lower dose was given in 21 days.

After blood work was done, the study showed the antibody response was equivalent to those ages 16-25 who received the 30 microgram dose.

Dawson said these findings can be a game-changer to decrease transmission.

“Children tend to have a lower risk of serious complications than some other adults that have other health problems but children can serve as vectors to bring this virus home to their parents, grandparents and other relatives. So by having this vaccine, if we can decrease that transmission amongst that population, it’s going to offer us additional protection for other people in the population,” said Dawson.

Dawson said ultimately, this will bring us closer to herd immunity.

Right now, according to the Department of Public Health (DPH), only 33% of the population here in Lowndes County is fully vaccinated.

In a recent DPH graph, there is an upwards trend in vaccinations, in the county in the last few months.

Currently, you have to be at least 12 to get a shot.

Many of the positive cases happening in the county these past two weeks occurred in the age group 5-17.

There’s also another trial for children under 5-years-old.

Results are expected later this year.

