LaGrange student arrested for allegedly having gun on school campus

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange student has been arrested for allegedly having a gun on school campus.

The LaGrange Police Department responded to the Troup County School Career Center on Fort Drive just after 1:30 p.m. today in reference to a weapons violation.

Police say their investigation revealed that 18-year-old Hunter Martin had a firearm inside of his vehicle on the campus. He was arrested and the firearm was seized without incident.

Authorities say there was no evidence that Martin removed the firearm from the vehicle or had any plan to use the weapon in an offensive manner.

He was transported to the Troup County Jail and booked for possessing a weapon within a school safety zone.

