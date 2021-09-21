Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

LaGrange student arrested for allegedly having gun on school campus

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange student has been arrested for allegedly having a gun on school campus.

The LaGrange Police Department responded to the Troup County School Career Center on Fort Drive just after 1:30 p.m. today in reference to a weapons violation.

Police say their investigation revealed that 18-year-old Hunter Martin had a firearm inside of his vehicle on the campus. He was arrested and the firearm was seized without incident.

Authorities say there was no evidence that Martin removed the firearm from the vehicle or had any plan to use the weapon in an offensive manner.

He was transported to the Troup County Jail and booked for possessing a weapon within a school safety zone.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
UPDATE: Lee Co. collision leaves 3 dead
It happened near Putney
Man dies in Dougherty accident
Fatal Wreck Graphic
UPDATE: Motorcyclist ID’ed in fatal Dougherty Co. accident
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany
Pelham homicide investigated by GBI

Latest News

ABAC president retires after nearly 16 years
ABAC president retires after nearly 16 years
Right now, ringing endorsements for the early learning collaboratives are set in 18 districts...
Early County Schools mitigating teacher and staff burnout
Separate Valdosta shootings leave 1 dead and another injured
Separate Valdosta shootings leave 1 dead and another injured
The Lowndes County School board met Monday afternoon.
Speakers talk COVID-19 concerns at Lowndes Co. school board meeting