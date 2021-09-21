Good-bye rain, hello Fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With abundant tropical moisture across the region, showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely through the evening into tomorrow. This unsettled weather pattern gets booted out as a cold front sweeps across the region ushering in drier and cooler air late Wednesday.

Northerly winds will filter in the refreshing airmass for a welcoming taste of fall in the coming days. Thankfully it does include the weekend into early next week.

Timing is perfect for fall’s arrival Wednesday @ 3:21pm. Full sunshine, low humidity and below average temps will be on tap. Highs drop into the upper 70s low 80s while lows dip into the 50s. Pleasant conditions continue with a gradual rise in temperatures but remaining rather pleasant.

We’re tracking the tropics. Tropical Storms Peter and Rose poses no threat to the lower 48 however Peter comes close to Bermuda as it curves away from the east coast. In the far eastern Atlantic Invest 98L has a high probability of developing over the next 5 days. For now to early for any projections on possible threats to the U.S.

