Warm, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the last full day of Summer. A cold front arrives by Tomorrow afternoon for the start of Autumn at 3:21 PM. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Cooler and drier air follow. Highs fall 10 degrees and lows fall 20 degrees. That puts highs around 80 with lower humidity and lows in the mid 50s by Friday morning. Sunshine dominates into the weekend and a gradual warming trend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

