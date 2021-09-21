Business donates training supply to Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A south Georgia business is giving back to the community by donating items from their store to first responders.

Southland Metal Roofing Supply donated a roof structure to Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

It’ll help recruits and firefighters to train safely, while instructors monitor the trainings from a ground-level view.

The structure helps train for scenarios firefighters may see when arriving on a scene with heavy smoke coming from a building.

If there’s a need for ventilation, they will climb up.

The ventilation will help improve the interior conditions and firefighters can move inside in better conditions.

And it provides an opening for toxic gases to rise up and exit the structure.

If there’s a victim inside, it also helps improves inside conditions for them.

”Southland Metal Roofing has always made it their mission to give back to the community, they’ve given so much to us. So over the last three years, we’ve been able to go out into the community and find out where it’s most needed, whatever kind of first responder needs. Last year, we gave a couple of new roofs to some retired military and we just want to continue doing that for the community,” said Conrad Seascholtz, owner of Southland Metal Roofing Supply.

Seasholtz said he’s grateful to the community and it’s a blessing to help.

