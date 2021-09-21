Albany donation drive set for those affected by Hurricane Ida

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, an Albany nonprofit is extending a helping hand.

Another Level MC has partnered with a motorcycle club out of Louisiana to deliver essential goods.

Another Level MC is hosting a donation drive for Louisiana for those affected by Hurricane Ida. (WALB)

On Thursday, they are hosting a donation drive from noon-6 p.m. at Sam’s Club in Albany.

Another Level MC President Tyrone Roberston said they will take whatever you can give.

“It does not have to be water. It can be any toiletry items. Things that a family would need after a storm devastated their living arraignments.” said Robertson.

Tyrone Robertson is the president of Another Level MC. (WALB)

They’re hoping to carry 15 palettes of water to Louisiana and are set to leave early Friday morning.

If you have questions about the drive or would like to help, call (229) 854-5397.

