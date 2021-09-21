Ask the Expert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A seven-vehicle wreck on the Liberty Expressway in Albany is causing traffic delays for drivers.

According to Albany city officials, the crash is in the 800 block of the Liberty Expressway between North Slappey Boulevard and Palmyra Road.

The Albany Police Department is on the scene and redirecting traffic.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible until the area is cleared.

There has been no word yet on the severity of the wreck and if anyone was injured.

WALB News 10 has sent a crew to the scene and we will provide updates as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

