1 killed in Valdosta shooting

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened in a Valdosta neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents called about the shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim was shot in his chest. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to VPD.

“We are thankful for the citizens who are coming forward with information on this case and do not want this activity occurring in their neighborhood. At this time in the afternoon, numerous people were outside, including several children playing. The offenders, in this case, had a reckless disregard for the safety of numerous people,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

