Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wreck re-routes Lee Co. traffic

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol says that traffic is clogged by a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck this morning near Highway 91 and Highway 32.

Worth County was redirecting traffic down 300. Officials say there were injuries, and they are working to learn conditions.

Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said could be another hour before the scene is clear.

They are asking that drivers headed towards Worth County travel back through Albany instead of taking Highway 300.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Candla
Sumter Co. Commissioner killed in accident
Fatal Wreck Graphic
UPDATE: Motorcyclist ID’ed in fatal Dougherty Co. accident
It happened near Putney
Man dies in Dougherty accident
Jontavious Rondale Smith (left) and Robert Lenoris Smith (right)
Bainbridge traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 convicted felons

Latest News

Pelham homicide investigated by GBI
Fatal Wreck Graphic
UPDATE: Motorcyclist ID’ed in fatal Dougherty Co. accident
It happened near Putney
Man dies in Dougherty accident
For more information, please contact the Tift County Board of Commissioners at 229-386-7856.
Free tire recycling event planned in Tifton