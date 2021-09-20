Wreck re-routes Lee Co. traffic

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol says that traffic is clogged by a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck this morning near Highway 91 and Highway 32.

Worth County was redirecting traffic down 300. Officials say there were injuries, and they are working to learn conditions.

Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said could be another hour before the scene is clear.

They are asking that drivers headed towards Worth County travel back through Albany instead of taking Highway 300.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.