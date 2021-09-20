Rain likely through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This unsettled weather pattern continues into midweek. Deep tropical moisture is keeping the atmosphere very moist resulting in clouds and rain chances holding until a cold front pushes through Wednesday.

That cold front will do so many things later in the week. Behind the boundary northerly winds usher in drier and cooler air for a welcoming taste of fall weather. Also, in the short-term the front will steer tropical systems away from the U.S.

Full sunshine and cooler temperatures will be on tap for several days including the weekend. Lows drop into the 50s while highs only top upper 70s around 80.

In the tropics, there’re several different areas of interest. Tropical Storms Peter and Rose in the Atlantic poses no threat to the U.S. Both will curve away from the east coast. Invest 98 L in the far eastern Atlantic has a high probability of developing as it tracks west toward the Leeward Islands over the next 5 days.

