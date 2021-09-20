Ask the Expert
Pelham homicide investigated by GBI

(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a homicide investigation.

It happened Sunday in the 300 block of Mize Street in the Park area. A man was dead at the scene, another suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will be performed on the dead man at the GBI Crime Lab. The date and time of the autopsy had not been confirmed at the time of this release. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of additional family members.

Initial information indicated two separate groups exchanged gunfire in the surrounding area.

No arrests have been made at this time. Agents and Pelham Police are currently conducting interviews and processing evidence trying to learn what led to the shooting. This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on either case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Pelham Police at 229-294-6003.

