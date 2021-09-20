Ask the Expert
Man dies in Dougherty accident

It happened near Putney
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man died Sunday in a 4-wheeler accident, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.

Cody Ryan Mock, a 26-year-old white man died in the accident in the 6100 block of Wildfair Circle, in rural part of the county, south of Albany, and west of Putney.

A state trooper responded to the fatality.

We will update this story when more information is released.

