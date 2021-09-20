Game of the Week: Dougherty @ Turner County

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Our Game of the Week brings us to Ashburn as we take a trip with one of our teams from the Good Life city.

Dougherty, the road Warriors, are away from Albany for the second straight week and off to their first 3-0 start since 2005.

The Trojans are gearing up for a slugfest with Turner County, who is fresh off their first win.

On Friday night these two programs will meet for just the fourth time ever, a series that first began back in 2016 and has been dominated by the Titans, who have taken each and every matchup.

The Trojans will be looking to stay unbeaten, while the Titans seek to secure their first win streak of the season.

This one isn’t a long rivalry, but you can bet both teams want a big win on Friday night.

“Last year as you look at the Turner game, they scored more points than we did so this year we hope to get a goose egg,” said Trojans head coach Johnny Gilbert. “This season we have been trying real hard to get one so it seems like we are in line to at least let someone score one point against us so our offense has been doing a really good job and if we can keep up the average of the points that we have been scoring the last three games I think we’ll be okay. Each week is a test for us and so we are doing everything that we can to get better, Turner like we said beat us last year and so we are looking back to get out revenge.”

“Make no mistakes about it, everybody knows in the southwest part of the state and probably overall that you know they are 4-A, they are good, they are doing a good job, they are hot, they just beat a really good Northeast Macon team this past Friday and they have a really, really dynamic quarterback, that’s unbelievable and they have a really good defensive end, and outside of those two guys that are superstars, they have a lot of other guys that can play football at a high level,” said Titans head coach Kevious Johnson. “They are athletic, physical, and I look forward to them guys coming in, flying around and we just want to have an opportunity to play a good program, and have a change to grow and you know be the best team we can be in week four of the season.”

Kickoff from Ashburn is set for 7:30 on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.