Wet until Wednesday. Real Fall Feel follows
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. Wet weather take us into Wednesday and quite humid. A cold front arrives by Wednesday evening. This drops humidity, rain chances and temperatures. Highs fall to near 80 and lows in the middle 50s by Thursday. This time out perfectly as Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday. The weekend looks spectacular with some warming in temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

