Concerned parents to speak at Lowndes Co. school board meeting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Lowndes County Board of Education will host its first meeting of the school year.

“Citizens of Lowndes Advocates for Student Safety,” also known as CLASS, is a Facebook group of parents. One agenda item the group wants to address is public participation.

One organizer planned to speak about COVID-19 restrictions.

They said there is a lack of virtual options, communication and mask mandates.

”My expectations are fairly low but I think it’s important that we speak our peace and get on record. It’s frustrating for me because I sort of feel like we already know what we need to do. The system and procedures they had in place last school year seemed to be very effective and workable, so we already know what to do, we just need to do it some more. I think it’s important they understand how we feel,” said Peter Denton, parent of two in elementary school.

Other things on the agenda include the school return plan, finance report, high school construction update and complaints.

WALB News 10 reached out for comments on some of the topics that will be presented Monday.

The school board sent the following statement:

“Following the trend of the community, Lowndes County Schools COVID 19 positive cases have dramatically declined. Quarantine modifications began the reporting week of 8/20-8/26 with a decline in positive cases and close contacts each week. Last week, LCS reported 49 positive cases and 105 close contacts compared to 271 positive cases and 616 close contacts (for) Aug.20-26. Therefore, the modified guidance has not had a negative impact. All students who are isolated or quarantined by a medical professional do have access to temporary virtual instruction.

We continue to concur with the Georgia Department of Public Health Amended Administrative Order dated August 2, 2021, and signed by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner, State Health Officer. This order provided the following guidance for schools, ‘recognizing the importance of in-person learning, schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning. Individuals subject to quarantine may only adhere to such different quarantine requirements as long as the point of exposure occurred in the school setting and as long as they remain asymptomatic.’”

