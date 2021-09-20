Coach of the Week: Don Tison of Clinch County

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Year number three for Clinch County head coach Don Tison did not see the most desirable start, two losses to open the year, both by more than 25 points.

But this past Friday night, the Panthers showed everyone the kind of team they could be, going on the road and downing a good Pelham squad by 26.

A big first win for Clinch who’s ready to build off of it, and for Tison, it was about keeping his guys focused and on track, letting them know there is still a lot of season left to play.

”As much as you tell them and as much as you preach to them, you know kids are going to be kids and if you don’t have some success sooner or later in some way you know there’s going to be some doubt creeping in somewhere in some of them so absolutely it was a great win, a huge win, we really needed it,” said Tison. “We really needed it because we have high expectations here, no matter what the graduation is, no matter who we’re playing, we have high expectations, when we play a football game we expect to win. Man it all came together, so it was a glimpse of what our potential is you know, now we have to figure out how to handle success.”

Clinch County will look for a second straight win when they host Pierce County on Friday night.

