Sumter Co. Commissioner killed in car wreck

By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Commissioner William Reid was killed Saturday morning in a car wreck, according to a Facebook post by Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the wreck happened in Schley County.

Reid currently served as the county commissioner for District 5 in Sumter County.

A visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice.

You can read the full obituary here.

All of the personnel here at Sumter County Fire Rescue extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sumter County...

Posted by Sumter County Fire Rescue on Sunday, September 19, 2021

