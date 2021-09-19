Ask the Expert
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa

The victim is 40-year-old Kelvin Watford.
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a spokesperson from the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, the motorist’s body was found Sunday morning before 8:00 about 400 yards east of I-359.

The team resumed the search Sunday for the motorist whose vehicle was overcome by water during flooding early Saturday afternoon in the city.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service firefighters were preparing to resume the search for Kelvin Watford, 40, around 7:45 a.m. Sunday when a family friend assisting with the search located him in a wooded area just west of Interstate 359.

This is about a quarter mile downstream from where Watford’s SUV was found Sunday wedged under a bridge that crosses a drainage ditch on Greensboro Avenue. Watford’s family members have been notified. He lived in Tuscaloosa, but is originally from Greensboro in Hale County.

Officers were called to Bonita Terrace at 2:11 p.m. Saturday after Watford’s maroon Ford Explorer was swept into the drainage ditch that runs west alongside 14th Avenue, behind Fitts Industries and under Greensboro Avenue. A witness told officers that he saw the vehicle became stuck in the drainage tunnel, and that he saw the man disappear underwater and not resurface.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said nearly half the department searched one and a half miles of area looking for the potential missing driver of the car on Saturday.

Officers are assisting Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their Swift Water Rescue team as they search for a motorist whose...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Saturday, September 18, 2021

