Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Showers and storms will last through the weekend.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may want to grab those rain boots and umbrellas. The chance for showers and thunderstorms is back and will last through the rest of the weekend. Now, this will not mean a total washout during the entire period, but your afternoon and evening plans for Sunday will need to be taken indoors if possible. The workweek will not be looking any better because rainfall is expected through the middle potions of the week. Some of this will include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. The biggest change we will see will actually arrive on Thursday as a cold front pushes through during the mid-week. This will help cool things down and dry us out. Sunny days could be possible into the next weekend.

What about the temperatures? Highs will be in the 80s for most of the week while lows, on the other hand, will start in the lower 70s and drop into the lower 60s by the end of the period.

The tropics are busy a swell as two disturbances are lighting up the map. Both have above a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days, but for now, there will be no impacts expected for SGA in the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 1900 block of Moultrie Road around 7 a.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Dougherty Co. accident
Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Grady Co. standoff ends with Pelham man in custody — again
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Helicopter crash
3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest
Police officers who responded to the scene where Ahmaud Arbery was killed described their first...
New bodycam video released in Arbery case

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Welcome changes next week
Drier and cooler late next week
First Alert Weather Friday 6pm
WALB First Alert Weather
Wet & Humid Weekend - Drier Weather on the Horizon
Drier weather coming soon
First Alert Forecast 9-17