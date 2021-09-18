ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may want to grab those rain boots and umbrellas. The chance for showers and thunderstorms is back and will last through the rest of the weekend. Now, this will not mean a total washout during the entire period, but your afternoon and evening plans for Sunday will need to be taken indoors if possible. The workweek will not be looking any better because rainfall is expected through the middle potions of the week. Some of this will include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. The biggest change we will see will actually arrive on Thursday as a cold front pushes through during the mid-week. This will help cool things down and dry us out. Sunny days could be possible into the next weekend.

What about the temperatures? Highs will be in the 80s for most of the week while lows, on the other hand, will start in the lower 70s and drop into the lower 60s by the end of the period.

The tropics are busy a swell as two disturbances are lighting up the map. Both have above a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days, but for now, there will be no impacts expected for SGA in the next few days.

