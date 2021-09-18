Bainbridge traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 convicted felons

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop led to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) finding a handgun inside the vehicle, according to the department’s Facebook page.

BPS said on Wednesday, around 2 p.m., an officer with the Criminal Enforcement Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Jontavious Rondale Smith, with his brother, Robert Lenoris Smith, as the passenger.

The post says it was discovered that Robert had active felony arrest warrants for probation violation – involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of an officer, possession with the intent to distribute or manufacture a controlled substance, as well as manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, and possessing a counterfeit substance near housing projects.

A probable cause search was done on the vehicle and a Springfield Arms 9MM Hellcat handgun, belonging to Jontavious who is also a convicted felon, was found, according to the Facebook post.

BPS said Robert was taken to the Decatur County Jail for his outstanding arrest warrants and Jontavius was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

