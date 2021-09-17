Wild Adventure provides fun day for dogs from Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -On Friday, Wild Adventures welcomed some very specials guests to the park.

Wanda and Whisper, these lab mix puppies are from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.

With this year being the park’s 25th anniversary, they wanted to find ways to give back to the community.

Lowndes co. Animal Shelter Pups visit Wild Adventures. (WALB)

The leadership team did “25 Acts of Service.”

It includes donation drives, financial support, contributions, as well as community volunteering.

And Friday’s act of service was inviting the animals at the shelter out to mingle with the team and hopefully find a new forever home.

”Early this year, we invited the Lowndes County Animal Shelter to come out and bring some animals that needed homes. We had a good time with them running around the water park. People got to see these animals having a great time, having fun and seeing what it is like to bring one of them home. Those animals all got adopted. So we wanted to do that right now because the animal shelter needs a little help,” said Adam Floyd, communications manager for the park.

The shelter has been at capacity for several months.

Lowndes co. Animal Shelter Pups visit Wild Adventures. (WALB)

More cuties are available for adoption.

Wild Adventures hopes to host more fun days like this for animals at the shelter.

And in case you’re wondering, they had a “paw-some” day.

If you’re interested in adopting, Lowndes County Animal Shelter is open for adoptions from Tuesday-Friday.

You can call (229) 671-2760 for more information.

