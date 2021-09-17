Wet & Humid Weekend - Drier Weather on the Horizon

We’re in that time of year where we start monitoring significant cold fronts that cause dramatic cooldowns. We have to wait on that for at least the next 6 days. I’m expecting a rainy football evening for some across south Georgia. Rain shouldn’t be extremely heavy, but it could lead to isolated game delays.

The best chance for heavier showers tonight is south and west of Albany. Light showers possible everywhere else.

Overall, the situation should look good the time games start. After sunset, most rain will be gone.

Saturday, storms should be more numerous as a weakness in the mid levels will provide better chance for showers and storms. A better chance than not for storms both weekend days . Highs will continue to be limited to the mid to upper 80s and clouds stick around. Some peeks of sun, but otherwise overcast and at or below normal highs.

Lows will continue to be five to ten degrees below seasonal norms. Low to mid 70s with fog likely in low lying, rural areas.

Models are consistent that a significant front will come in to ring off fall (on Wednesday). Temps may get into the mid 50s overnight and the 70s during the day with low rain chances. This pattern should start next Friday.

TROPICS

Invest 96L is moving northeast and will glide along the Gulf Stream. It is still given a high chance for form. 0% worry for us. Invest 95L is about to enter a more favorable environment for formation. It is heading closer to the Lesser Antilles, but as of today no direct impacts for Georgia are expected at this point. There is one more wave off of Africa worth watching, but it was time to define itself.

