Welcome changes next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with pockets of light through the evening. Otherwise remnants of Nicholas will keep SGA with clouds and rain chances through the weekend into early next week. Not all day rain but watch for periods of moderate to heavy rain mostly afternoons and evenings. For now the damp conditions are providing a nice break from the summer heat and humidity. Highs remain below average low-mid 80s while lows stay slightly above in the low 70s.

Tropical moisture finally moves out late next week. A cold front slides across the region ushering in a much drier and slightly cooler airmass for the first weekend of fall which arrives Wednesday. The autumnal equinox begins Wednesday, September 22 @ 3:20pm.

Still active in the tropics. Newly formed Tropical Storm Odette in the western Atlantic poses no threat to the U.S as it tracks northeast over the open waters. Another disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a high probability of developing but too soon for any potential impacts and the third disturbance just of the coast of Africa is also being monitored.

