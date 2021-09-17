Team of the Week: Cairo Syrupmakers

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - It’s 100 years of Cairo football and the Syrupmakers captured its first win of the season at home against Escambia 21-7.

Earning this week’s spot as Team of the Week.

After missing the first two weeks of the regular season due to COVID protocols, the Syrupmakers found their rhythm as they took down the Gators.

When the Gators reached the red zone, the Syrupmaker defense was relentless coming up with big-time stops - like a sack, fumble recovery, and a turnover on downs to keep the game out of reach for Escambia.

And QB Kevin Speed, brought the speed as he’d rush for two touchdowns on the night.

Head Coach Steven Devorsney said complimentary football was executed at West Thomas Stadium Friday night.

“I think our defense played really well and put some pressure on them and played really physical which we challenged them to do. Then our offense did the same thing. They ran the ball really well and ran it hard and were physical up front. Just try to eliminate the mistakes and the turnovers, you know the things that happen usually early in the season. So, we’re trying to eliminate those and if we can get those eliminated and make sure we’re lined up correctly, I think we have a chance to be really good,” said DeVoursney.

The road only gets tougher from here.

Friday, they take on Fitzgerald.

