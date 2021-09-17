Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband

Gretchen Buselli
Gretchen Buselli(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is now facing federal charges after FBI agents say she arranged to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband.

Gretchen Buselli went before a judge Friday afternoon and is expected back in court next week. She’ll be held in federal detention until then.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Buselli plotted for months, from June to September of this year, to hire the hit man.

Court documents say Buselli tried to convince a friend to kill her ex-husband, but because he lived out of state, Buselli wound up agreeing to pay a hit man named “Paul” $25,000 for the hit. “Paul” was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Arrest papers say the two used burner phones to communicate and discussed at length how to carry out the murder and decided it would be better to make it look like a missing persons case than a robbery.

Arrest papers unsealed by a federal judge Friday say Buselli arranged to make an initial payment of $5,000 at an agreed upon drop spot, and pay the rest when the job was complete.

Arrest papers say that spot was Tallahassee’s Cascades Park Ampitheater, Row F, Seat 113. FBI agents surveilling the spot say Buselli showed up in a floppy hat and sunglasses and left a small black bag in that seat. FBI agents said there was $5,000 cash inside.

Court documents go on to say Buselli then discarded the hat, sunglasses and the clothes she was wearing in two different locations after leaving the park - one in a shopping center trash can and the other in a donation box.

Buselli will be back in court on September 22nd for a detention hearing.

The case was investigated by Tallahassee Police and the FBI.

If Buselli is convicted in the murder for hire plot, she could face up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Grady Co. standoff ends with Pelham man in custody — again
It happened in the 1900 block of Moultrie Road around 7 a.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Dougherty Co. accident
Helicopter crash
3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest
Reese pled guilty and got a six-year sentence
Meigs man sentenced after dog finds bag of Meth, lottery tickets
Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death

Latest News

Jontavious Rondale Smith (left) and Robert Lenoris Smith (right)
Bainbridge traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 convicted felons
Georgia Department of Education
Ga. DOE selects over 60 new Student Advisory Council members
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders hope vaccine site will increase community immunity
WALB
Wild Adventure provides fun day for dogs from Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter
WALB
Dougherty Co. EMS encourages getting COVID vaccine