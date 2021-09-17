Ask the Expert
Student arrested after making shooting threat to LaGrange High School over social media

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department made an arrest after a shooting threat was made to LaGrange High School.

On September 15, LaGrange police and administration from LaGrange High School received a Snapchat saying that a school shooting will occur at the high school on September 16. This threat was specific as to when and where this was to occur.

This threat was also shared to other students and parents of students throughout the Troup County School System.

On September 16, the LaGrange Police Department and LaGrange High School Administration ensured that all students were safe while an investigation was conducted to identify the source of this threat.

As a result of this investigation, the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section was able to identify the 14-year-old LaGrange High School student who made this threat.

The suspect was detained while at LaGrange High School, transported to the LaGrange Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts, and disruption of school - since many students did not attend school on Sept. 16 in fear of a shooting.

The LaGrange Police Department continues to investigate this case.

